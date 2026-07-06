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China missile test in Pacific heightens regional security concerns

Rare submarine-launched ballistic missile test prompts concern from Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Taiwan

By Hafsa Naeem Baig
Published July 06, 2026
China missile test in Pacific heightens regional security concerns
China missile test in Pacific heightens regional security concerns

On Monday July 6, China's military tested and fired a missile from a nuclear-powered submarine into the Pacific state media reported, drawing ‌criticism and concern from Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Taiwan.

As reported by Xinhua strategic nuclear-powered submarine belonging to the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) successfully test-fired a long-range ballistic missile which carried a simulated training dummy warhead, landed precisely in a pre-designated international water zone.

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Xinhua did not specify the exact type of missile while state-controlled tabloid Global Times, citing a military expert, said it was likely to have been the JL-3, China's most advanced submarine-launched missile, which debuted at a military parade last year.

According to Pentagon's report, the missile could reach the continental United States from Chinese coastal waters.

While the Chinese state agency described the launch as a "routine arrangement" of China's annual military training and not directed against any specific country or target.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning also informed the launch was conducted "safely, in a standardized and professional manner throughout."

"We hope relevant countries will not over-interpret the matter," Ning further stressed in a briefing at Beijing.

While China has possessed submarine-launched ballistic missiles for decades, it historically conducts operational tests internally such as within the tightly controlled Bohai Gulf.

The event marks a major evolution change in Beijing’s willingness to publicly flex the sea-based leg of its nuclear triad on the global stage.

Moreover, the launch follows an equally rare land-based intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test that China fired toward French Polynesia in September 2024.

Hafsa Naeem Baig
Hafsa Naeem is an entertainment reporter specialising in K-dramas, films, and celebrity-driven stories. She explores global content trends and audience engagement, delivering accessible coverage that captures the emotional and cultural impact of entertainment across diverse viewership.
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