Trump takes credit for Walmart’s latest seasonal summer sale

US President Donald Trump has claimed credit for Walmart's latest summer discounts, saying the retailer lowered prices on barbecue essentials at the request of his administration.

However, the seasonal promotion had already been launched as part of Walmart's annual summer sales.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Walmart reduced prices “at my Administration’s request to celebrate our great Country’s 250th birthday.”

He also highlighted what he described as a 15% reduction in the price of beef.

“This is a huge deal for the many millions of Americans who, smartly, shop at Walmart, which is a truly patriotic Company who loves the U.S.A.,” Trump wrote.

On Monday, Walmart announced discounts on thousands of seasonal products at its stores and Sam's Club locations, including ground beef, ribs, soft drinks, cherries, corn on the cob and disposable plates.

According to the report, many of the discounts had already been in place for about a week before Trump's comments.

Similar summer promotions have also been offered by Walmart in previous years.

The retailer has not commented on Trump's claims.