Renata Ford, widow of former Toronto mayor Rob Ford, dies at 55

Renata Ford, the widow of former Toronto mayor Rob Ford, has died at the age of 55, Ontario Premier Doug Ford confirmed in a statement.

Announcing the news, Doug Ford paid tribute while expressing sympathy for Renata Ford's children.

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“My heart breaks for Stephanie and Dougie. They’ve been through so much at such young ages, and losing their mom is incredibly painful,” he said.

“Our whole family is hurting for them. We ask that people respect their privacy during this very difficult time.”

No further details about the cause of death have been released.

Renata Ford was married to Rob Ford, who served as Toronto mayor from 2010 to 2014 before his death in 2016 following a battle with cancer.

In 2019, she entered federal politics as a candidate for the People's Party of Canada during the general election.