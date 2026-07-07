Renata Ford, widow of former Toronto mayor Rob Ford, dies at 55
Renata Ford was married to Rob Ford, who served as Toronto mayor from 2010 to 2014 before his death in 2016
Renata Ford, the widow of former Toronto mayor Rob Ford, has died at the age of 55, Ontario Premier Doug Ford confirmed in a statement.
Announcing the news, Doug Ford paid tribute while expressing sympathy for Renata Ford's children.
“My heart breaks for Stephanie and Dougie. They’ve been through so much at such young ages, and losing their mom is incredibly painful,” he said.
“Our whole family is hurting for them. We ask that people respect their privacy during this very difficult time.”
No further details about the cause of death have been released.
Renata Ford was married to Rob Ford, who served as Toronto mayor from 2010 to 2014 before his death in 2016 following a battle with cancer.
In 2019, she entered federal politics as a candidate for the People's Party of Canada during the general election.
-
EU to extend controversial 'Chat Control' rules to scan messages, sparking fresh privacy debate
-
WHO warns Europe faces more deadly weeks as new heatwave intensifies
-
Trump expected to back potential sale of F-35 jet sale to Turkey
-
Iran targets commercial ships with missiles in the Strait of Hormuz: report
-
Mitch McConnell still in hospital as Senate prepares to return
-
NATO Summit 2026: Billion-dollar arms, defence deals in focus ahead of Trump talks
-
Fatal motorcycle crash shuts British Columbia highway for hours as police investigate
-
Trump takes credit for Walmart’s latest seasonal summer sale