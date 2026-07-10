Cyclospora outbreak: is the diarrhoea-causing parasite spreading to Canada?

A growing outbreak of the parasite cyclospora has sickened more than 1,000 people across the United States, but Canadian health officials say there is no evidence of a similar outbreak in Canada.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, it is not investigating any cyclospora outbreaks and the parasite is "not commonly found on food and is not in drinking water in Canada."

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Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that causes cyclosporiasis, an illness that can trigger watery diarrhoea, bloating, nausea and fever.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says symptoms can appear up to two weeks after exposure and may last for weeks if left untreated.

Lawrence Goodridge, a food safety professor at the University of Guelph, told CBC News the parasite is commonly spread through fresh produce contaminated by faeces, particularly imported fruits and vegetables.

"This is a disease that is typically transmitted through fresh fruits and vegetables, especially those that have nooks and crannies, things like raspberries and blueberries, lettuce," he said.

Michigan has reported 1,251 cases, while infections have also been confirmed in more than two dozen other states. Officials have not yet identified the source of the outbreak.

Goodridge said Canadians should not be overly concerned but advised anyone travelling to the US to avoid uncooked produce where possible and seek medical attention if symptoms develop.