Air Force confirms flu outbreak death at Texas military base, Castro says

US Representative Joaquin Castro announced that the US Air Force Base in San Antonio confirmed the death of a trainee following a severe flu outbreak at Lackland Air Force Base. Keon McDaniel was in his sixth week of basic military training when he experienced a medical emergency on June 12, later passing away on June 16.

He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center and died there on June 16. The service said his cause of death is under investigation and did not officially name influenza as the primary cause. On Tuesday, Castro said that McDaniel died from the flu, highlighting a severe outbreak that has sickened nearly 300 other service members.

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In this connection, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told reporters that this is a tragedy that “could have been prevented were it not for the reckless actions of.”

“We’re at war with Iran and face many threats throughout the globe. A soldier who is sick cannot fight effectively,” “The flu vaccine is a simple way to make sure troops are healthy and prepared to carry out their mission.”

Castro further said that the outbreak is now getting worse with 284 confirmed flu cases. Notably, the number has been up from 160 cases in June.

The influenza outbreak has hammered the 37th Training Wing at Lackland, through which more than 36,000 recruits flow annually.

The recent incident follows Hegseth’s significant decision this spring to end the military's flu vaccines, a policy shift he argued would give troops “medical autonomy” and freedom to act according to their religious convictions.

Houlahan said alongside Castro. “The House Rules Committee’s refusal to make our amendment in order was a missed opportunity to right Secretary Hegseth’s wrong and to put military readiness ahead of politics. We owe our service members better.”

Vaccine hesitancy has soared in recent years, and the 2021 mandate requiring all service members receive COVID-19 vaccinations sparked a robust political debate.