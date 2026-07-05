NSW becomes Australia's third state with bird flu

New South Wales has confirmed its first case of H5N1 bird flu, making it the third Australian state to detect the highly pathogenic virus. According to authorities, a giant petrel, a species of migratory bird, was found to be infected after testing positive for the disease, increasing the number of cases in the country to six spreads over three states.

It should be noted that Australia is the last continent to have reported the presence of the bird flu virus on its mainland, despite the virus having been detected back in late 2025 on Heard Island, which is situated around 4,100 km off the mainland.

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New South Wales agriculture minister Tara Moriarty confirmed that this was the first detection of H5 in the state; however, she assured that there was no sign of the spread of this virus to the native wildlife or the commercial poultry farms in the state.

"There is no impact on the supply of chicken meat or eggs, and I would encourage everyone to purchase these products as they normally would," Moriarty said.

H5 strain has been responsible for the culling of billions of birds in various parts of the world, causing disruptions in food supply and leading to an increase in prices. Infections among humans have been very few, but due to the sheer volume of birds killed by the virus in previous outbreaks, the government of Australia is taking all cases involving the infection of birds very seriously.

Now, the NSW government has rolled out its response plan, which involves increased surveillance and staffing for the benefit of the agriculture sector.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has assured that his government will try its best to contain any further spread of the disease, which is bound to receive its next challenge as migratory patterns move the virus between states.