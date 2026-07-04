A daily glass of beetroot juice can start easing blood pressure in as little as three hours, according to a 2015 study from Queen Mary University of London published in the journal Hypertension.

This is just one of many ordinary foods that scientists have confirmed helps in reducing high blood pressure levels, otherwise known as 'the silent killer', since there are no visible signs associated with this killer, but it continues to increase the chances of getting a heart attack, a stroke, and even kidney failure.

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Potassium in foods to combat hypertension

Dark green leafy vegetables such as spinach and kale contain an abundance of potassium, which assists in eliminating excess sodium, which plays a significant role in having high readings. Just like the banana, which does exactly the same job, only it is a bit easier to integrate into your everyday routine since most people cannot cook.

Foods with nitrates and flavonoids

However, beets are not the only source of nitrates that help to dilate and relax blood vessels. This can be achieved by garlic, which has been traditionally used in the treatment of different conditions for hundreds of years. Another set of foods contains flavonoids that have positive effects on vascular functioning.

In terms of chocolate, nutritionists advise using no less than 70% cocoa bars.

Fish, fibre, and fermented foods

The fatty fishes, including salmon, mackerel, and sardines, provide omega-3 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties and promote healthy vessels; health professionals usually recommend having two servings of oily fish in one’s diet weekly. Oatmeal provides beta-glucan fibre, which reduces both cholesterol and blood pressure.

The low-fat yoghurt is rich in calcium and probiotics, and there are scientific studies indicating a little health improvement, especially among women. Lastly, the pomegranates are added to the list due to scientific evidence of lowering the systolic pressure.

None of these foods replace prescribed medication, and doctors generally advise against stopping treatment without medical guidance. But paired with regular exercise, less sodium, and better sleep, small dietary shifts can add up.