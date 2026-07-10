Canadians who bought beef products may qualify for class action payout

Canadians who bought beef products from grocery stores since 2015 could be eligible for compensation under a proposed $7.9 million class action settlement over alleged beef price fixing.

According to CFM Lawyers, Strosberg Wingfield Sasso and Belleau Lapointe, proposed settlements have been reached with JBS USA Company, Swift Beef Company, JBS Packerland Inc., JBS Canada ULC and National Beef Packing Company in ongoing class action lawsuits.

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"These class actions allege price fixing and related conduct in respect of the sale of beef in Canada," the law firms said in a statement.

The proposed settlements total $7,993,700, with JBS agreeing to pay $7,498,700 and National Beef contributing $495,000.

The law firms said both companies have also agreed to cooperate with the plaintiffs as claims continue against non-settling defendants, including certain Cargill and Tyson companies.

"The settlements are not an admission by JBS or National Beef of liability, fault, or wrongdoing, but are compromises of disputed claims," the law firms added.

The proposed settlement covers Canadians, except those in Quebec, who purchased beef or beef products for personal use or resale between 1 January 2015 and the date the settlement is certified.

A separate settlement class applies to Quebec residents.

The settlements still require court approval, and no compensation amounts have been determined.

Eligible Canadians do not need to take action now, although anyone wishing to opt out must do so by 10 August 2026.