Air Canada plane veers off taxiway at Montreal airport, causing major delays

A runway at Montreal's Trudeau Airport was closed on Thursday after an Air Canada aircraft veered off the taxiway following landing, causing operational delays but no reported injuries.

According to Air Canada, Flight AC774 from Los Angeles landed normally at around 4:00PM before the Boeing 737 Max "sustained a runway excursion and travelled through the grass when exiting the main runway."

Advertisement

The aircraft was carrying 156 passengers and six crew members. Air Canada confirmed that "No injuries are reported."

Passengers and crew were taken to the terminal by bus while arrangements were made to tow the aircraft to a hangar for a full inspection.

The airline said it has launched a detailed investigation and will work with the relevant authorities to determine the cause of the incident.

Airport officials warned travellers to expect delays and advised passengers to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport.

Nav Canada said it introduced traffic management measures, including a temporary ground stop followed by flow restrictions, "to safely manage arrivals and departures."

It added that weather conditions in the region were also contributing to operational complexity and delays.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada confirmed it has opened an investigation into the incident.