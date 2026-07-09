Who is Kristrun Frostadottir? Meet Iceland’s 38-year-old PM

Iceland’s Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir attended a NATO summit in Ankara, joining US President Donald Trump and other world leaders.



The 38-year-old prime minister of Nordic Island nation became center of attention on social media after her videos and photos surfaced online.

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Users praised Frostadottir for her elegance, style and confidence as they commented on clips circulating on X and other social networking websites.

“She looks like she came for business instead of a fashion show. Well done Madame PM,” said a user commenting on clip that showed her shaking hands with Trump and other leaders.

“Amazing, beautiful, stylish and strong. I love Iceland,” said another in the replies of a separate video of the prime minister walking the red-carpet after getting out of car.

Kristrun Frostadottir, a leader of Social Democratic Alliance, is one of the youngest prime ministers in the world.

Her party performed well in a snap parliamentary election in 2024 and she successfully negotiated a coalition government with the Liberal Reform Party and the People’s Party.

Frostadottir is married to Einar Bergur Ingvarsson and has two daughters, born in 2019 and 2023.