Who is Kristrun Frostadottir? Meet Iceland’s 38-year-old PM
Iceland’s Prime Minster Kristrun Frostadottir attended NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey
Iceland’s Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir attended a NATO summit in Ankara, joining US President Donald Trump and other world leaders.
The 38-year-old prime minister of Nordic Island nation became center of attention on social media after her videos and photos surfaced online.
Users praised Frostadottir for her elegance, style and confidence as they commented on clips circulating on X and other social networking websites.
“She looks like she came for business instead of a fashion show. Well done Madame PM,” said a user commenting on clip that showed her shaking hands with Trump and other leaders.
“Amazing, beautiful, stylish and strong. I love Iceland,” said another in the replies of a separate video of the prime minister walking the red-carpet after getting out of car.
Kristrun Frostadottir, a leader of Social Democratic Alliance, is one of the youngest prime ministers in the world.
Her party performed well in a snap parliamentary election in 2024 and she successfully negotiated a coalition government with the Liberal Reform Party and the People’s Party.
Frostadottir is married to Einar Bergur Ingvarsson and has two daughters, born in 2019 and 2023.
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