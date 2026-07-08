EU targets waste incineration plants with new carbon emissions costs

The European Union is planning to bring waste incineration plants into its carbon pricing system.

The proposal is part of the EU's broader effort to achieve climate neutrality by 2050 and strengthen its emissions reduction policies.

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Under the new proposal waste incineration plants in Europe will have to pay for their carbon dioxide emissions under the EU plans to add the industry to the bloc's emissions trading system.

As reported by EU officials on Wednesday, these facilities would have to pay for the greenhouse gas emissions they produce.

The plans, which aim to incentivize reuse of material, limit waste, and push operators to invest in emission-capturing technology, have met strong opposition from the industry, which argues they will unfairly penalize incinerator owners rather than the companies producing non-recyclable plastics.

As informed, Industries covered by ⁠the EU ETS policy have to buy permits when they emit CO2, a system that creates a financial incentive to emit as little as possible.

According to EU officials, the plans are not yet final and are still under debate.

"We know that this is not universally supported in Europe, so we're looking at how to introduce this progressively," said one of the European Union officials linked to the proposal.