Trump leaves NATO chief Mark Rutte red-faced over Albania PM’s shoes

Social media had a field day trolling NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte after his attempt to get a reaction from U.S. President Donald Trump over Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama’s shoes failed on camera.



The moment happened when Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and other leaders had gathered for a group photo in Ankara.

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Before the photo was taken, Rutte tried to draw Trump’s attention to Rama’s shoes.At first, Trump didn’t react despite being nudged by the NATO chief.

But when he finally looked down, his calm, serious expression left Rutte visibly embarrassed.

The video of the episode was widely circulated on social media, with users mocking the NATO Secretary-General.

Trump has been vocal in criticism of NATO for not supporting his war against Iran.