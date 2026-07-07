With no state-funded security, Prince Harry’s team ensures safe exit via Met Police support

Prince Harry on Tuesday lost his privacy lawsuit against ‌the Daily Mail's publisher, in a comprehensive defeat in the royal's last legal battle with the British press.

Harry, who lives in California but, by coincidence, was in Britain when London's High Court handed down its ruling, has brought several legal cases against the British press and has long railed against their alleged abuse of power.

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The ruling came a day after it was reported that, during his visit to the UK, the Duke of Sussex could not stay at Buckingham Palace after he failed to accept an invitation in time.

Harry had been planning to bring his two children for their first visit to Britain in four years, but on Saturday, his spokesperson said Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, would not be coming to London.

The family failed to reach an agreement with the government on a security deal.

A spokesperson for the Duke said the prince had been unable to accept the accommodation offer immediately because he was making alternative security arrangements following the government's decision not to provide protection.

On Tuesday, before the Duke of Sussex came out of ChathamHouse, The Royal Institute of International Affairs, the royal’s team was seendiscussing security with the Met Police.

Commenting on a video made outside the Chatham House, senior British journalist Chris Ship wrote, “So as he has no state-funded security -it seems Prince Harry’s team have asked the Met Police to help police thecrowds (mostly media) who are at the front of Chatham House, awaiting Harry’s departure."

