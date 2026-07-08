Trump says Memorandum of Understanding with Iran ‘is over’: What it means for US-Iran relations

President Donald Trump reportedly announced on Wednesday that the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding with Iran “is over,” after the US and Iran exchanged strikes across the Middle East.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it launched attacks on US military targets across Bahrain and Kuwait in response to a wave of US strikes.

Advertisement

President Trump said he could voice his concerns about NATO to members of the alliance during a meeting later today. “ I am going to relay my problems,” Trump said, speaking alongside NATO chief Mark Rutte as the summit launched.

Iran’s parliamentary speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has accused the US of serious breaches of the memorandum of understanding signed between the two countries.

He says the US has violated “ Iranian adjustments in the strait,” constantly threatening to attack Iran and reinstating economic penalties. Speaking at the NATO summit in Turkey, Trump described the Iranian regime as “evil people” and called the administration crazy, repeating the US position that Tehran cannot be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon.

He further cited the attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, as well as strikes targeting Kuwait and Bahrain.

“The accountability for the latest escalation in hostilities lies with the United States,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a newly released statement.

“The US attacks on southern Iran, its decision to reimpose sanctions on Iranian oil, and the ongoing fighting in Lebanon have rendered important and fundamental parts of the (agreement to end the war) ineffective,” the Iranian statement said.

The US says its strikes were in response to attacks by Iran on commercial vessels moving through the strait in recent days.

Keeping in view the current scenario, Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB said: “ The latest developments have effectively thrown the future of the 60-day negotiation process into doubt.”

UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has accused Iran of trying to dominate global markets following the attacks in the Strait of Hormuz.

In addition, she emphasized that the UK wasn't involved in the US strikes but added: “ I do recognize their concerts about Iran continuing to hijack the strait and violating the terms of the ceasefire.”