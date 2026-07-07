Reform’s Nigel Farage resigns as MP amid funding row, vows to contest Clacton by-election

In a high-stakes political maneuver, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has officially resigned as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Clacton-on-Sea, triggering an immediate by-election.

Nigel Farage, leader of the populist Reform UK party, said on Tuesday he was standing down to fight again for his place in parliament in what he called a tussle against an establishment bent on discrediting him with accusations about his finances.

Advertisement

After weeks of facing accusations, he had failed to properly declare millions of pounds worth of gifts from wealthy backers, Farage used a televised announcement to vent his anger over what he described as a "pile on" by Britain's liberal elite.

"I've decided that the people of Clacton should be the judges of my actions," he said, announcing his decision to step down only to trigger an election in the southern English area where he was elected to parliament for the first time in 2024.

"This will be a people versus the establishment by-election" he said. "It is a chance to stick two fingers up to the entire establishment."

Over the last few weeks, Farage, had become visibly angry over questions on both his personal finances and those of his party, which has led in almost every opinion poll for more than a year.

As reported by Reuters, the 62 years old is being investigated by parliament's standards watchdog over a £5 million ($6.7 million) gift from a billionaire crypto investor who his critics say was not properly disclosed. It has yet to rule on the case.

Farage has denied any impropriety in his financial dealings, but after staging almost weekly press conferences, his appearances in public have dwindled of late and in recent days he has complained about reporters harassing his family.

In a speech when the usually composed Farage stumbled on some of his words, he said he had needed additional funds from supporters to pay for personal security and that he had given up a well-paid job decades ago to fight for the Brexit because he believed in.

"I will fight to win," he said. "I will fight to continue the political revolution that Reform has started."