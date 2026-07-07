Mitch McConnell still in hospital as Senate prepares to return

US Senator Mitch McConnell remains in hospital as he continues to recover from an undisclosed health issue, although his office has released few details about his condition.

The Kentucky Republican was admitted to hospital on 14 June. His office initially said only that he was “receiving excellent care.”

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Last week, staff issued another brief update, saying McConnell was “continuing his recovery” while the Senate was out of session. A later statement added that he “continues to improve” and “appreciates the outpouring of support he’s receiving while he continues his recovery in the hospital.”

No further information has been released, and it remains unclear whether the 84-year-old will return to the Capitol when the Senate reconvenes next week, according to the Associated Press.

McConnell's latest hospital stay follows several health issues in recent years.

In 2023, he suffered a concussion after a fall in Washington and later experienced two widely reported freezing episodes during press conferences and in 2024, he sprained his wrist after another fall.

The veteran lawmaker contracted polio as a child and has previously spoken about mobility challenges and has often used a wheelchair while working in the Senate.