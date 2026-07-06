FIFA overturns Balogun ban ahead of USA vs Belgium World Cup clash

FIFA has lifted the one-match suspension handed to United States forward Folarin Balogun following his red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina, making him available for Monday's FIFA World Cup last-16 match against Belgium.

According to the Associated Press, Balogun was sent off after a video review during the USA's 2-0 victory, triggering an automatic suspension.

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However, FIFA announced on Sunday that the ban had been suspended under its disciplinary regulations.

The decision came after US President Donald Trump reportedly called FIFA president Gianni Infantino to ask the governing body to review the incident, the Associated Press reported, citing a person familiar with the conversation.

Reacting to the decision, Trump wrote on social media: "Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!"

The move drew criticism from Belgium. The Royal Belgian Football Association said it was "astonished," while head coach Rudi Garcia questioned the ruling.

"I didn’t know that in the offices of FIFA the 5th of July was the 1st of April in Europe," Garcia said, according to the Associated Press.

FIFA said Balogun's suspension has been deferred for a one-year probationary period under Article 27 of its disciplinary rules.

If he commits a similar offence during that period, the suspension will be enforced.

Balogun has scored three goals at the tournament and is expected to play a key role as the USA bids to reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2002.