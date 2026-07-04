Yaxel Lendeborg scores 19 in perfect NBA Summer League debut

The Warriors were also highly effective making 16 of their 26 three-point attempts.

Yaxel Lendeborg enjoyed a dream start to his professional career, scoring 19 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a commanding 104-72 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in the opening game of the 2026 NBA California Classic.

The 11th overall pick finished with 19 points, five rebounds, six assists and four three-pointers, making all six of his field-goal attempts in an impressive Summer League debut.

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"Felt great. I had a lot of fun… Hopefully we can take it into the next game and continue to build," Lendeborg said after the game, according to NBA.

Golden State produced an outstanding team performance, recording 32 assists on 39 field goals while shooting 62.9 percent from the floor.

The Warriors were also highly effective making 16 of their 26 three-point attempts.

Despite the heavy defeat, Lakers first-round pick Cameron Carr, selected 24th overall, impressed with 19 points, including five three-pointers, to finish as his team's joint-leading scorer.

They marked the opening night of the 2026 NBA Summer League, with the Warriors making an early statement through an efficient offensive display led by Lendeborg's flawless performance.