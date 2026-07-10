West Shore RCMP place $368 fine on 13-year-old amid crack down on illegal e-dirt bikes

West Shore RCMP are reminding parents and riders about British Columbia's e-mobility laws after a 13-year-old was fined $368 for riding an e-dirt bike illegally on a public roadway.

Police said they have investigated 34 complaints involving e-mobility devices, including e-bikes, e-scooters and e-dirt bikes, since May.

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While e-bikes and e-scooters can be used on public roads under certain conditions, e-dirt bikes are classified as off-road vehicles and are not permitted on public streets.

"It is important for parents and guardians to understand the rules and regulations surrounding the different types of e-mobility devices before purchasing one for their child," Cpl. Nathan Brown, who oversees the West Shore RCMP Traffic Unit, said in a news release.

"What concerns us most is the dangerous manner in which some e-dirt bikes are being operated. These are high-powered machines that riders can easily lose control of, putting themselves and others at serious risk of injury."

The latest enforcement action followed reports on 7 July of an e-dirt bike being ridden dangerously at Millstream Village Shopping Centre, where witnesses said the rider was performing wheelies and other stunts.

Officers later located the 13-year-old rider, issued a ticket for driving without due care and attention and impounded the bike. Police also found an 11-year-old riding an e-scooter.

RCMP warned that offences involving e-dirt bikes can lead to substantial fines, vehicle impoundment and future impacts on a young person's ability to obtain a BC driver's licence.