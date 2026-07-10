Toronto transit operator injured in violent assault at subway station
The employee suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital before being discharged
A Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) operator is recovering after being seriously assaulted at Wilson Station, with police confirming a suspect has been arrested and charged.
The incident happened on Wednesday evening when the transit operator was attacked while on duty, according to TTC chief executive officer Mandeep Lali.
The employee suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital before being discharged to recover at home.
"The thoughts of the entire TTC are with the operator and their family during this difficult time, and we wish them a full and quick recovery," Lali said in a statement posted on social media.
Police responded to the scene and arrested a suspect, who has since been charged with assault with a weapon. The investigation remains ongoing.
Lali strongly condemned the attack, saying: "Let me be clear: violence against TTC employees is unacceptable."
"Every day, thousands of TTC employees serve the people of Toronto with professionalism and dedication, and they deserve to work in a safe environment.
"The safety of employees and customers remains our paramount concern."
The TTC has not released further details about the circumstances surrounding the assault or the identity of the suspect.
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