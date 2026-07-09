Pilot dies after jumping from training plane, asking student to land aircraft alone

A flight instructor died after jumping from a training aircraft during a lesson in Argentina, leaving his student to land the plane safely on her own, authorities have confirmed.

According to a statement from Argentina's public prosecutor, instructor Leandro Andres Bertazzo, 42, died following the incident near Toledo in central Argentina on Saturday.

Advertisement

Prosecutors are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

CNN affiliate TN reported that Bertazzo was flying with a 22-year-old student, Rosario, when he allegedly told her: “You know what you have to do, carry on,” before removing his headset and seatbelt, opening the aircraft door and jumping from the Cessna 150.

Rosario managed to land the aircraft safely despite being in shock.

Eduardo Alvarez, director of the Flying Parrot Córdoba flying school where Bertazzo worked, told TN the aircraft was not damaged.

He said there had been no indication that Bertazzo intended to take his own life adding that the instructor had completed another training flight earlier that day.

“He made this tragic decision on board an aircraft with another person by his side. It’s impossible to think about it or understand it, but the human mind is so complex,” he said.

He also described Bertazzo as “a beautiful person with a great smile” and said the aviation community had been left shocked by the tragedy.