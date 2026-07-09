Trump seeks Supreme Court rehearing on birthright citizenship ruling

US President Donald Trump has said he will ask the US Supreme Court to reconsider its recent ruling that upheld birthright citizenship, just a week after the court rejected his attempt to restrict the long-standing constitutional right.

In a post on social media on Wednesday, Trump criticised the decision and announced plans to seek a rehearing.

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“This miscarriage of justice will destroy America if they don't change their absolutely insane decision,” Trump wrote.

According to the BBC, Supreme Court rules allow a losing party to request a rehearing within 25 days of a judgment.

However, such requests are rarely granted, with the last successful rehearing taking place about 60 years ago.

The court ruled 6-3 on 30 June that children born in the United States are citizens at birth under the 14th Amendment, including those born to parents who are in the country unlawfully or temporarily .

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that children born in the US “to parents unlawfully or temporarily present” are “citizens at birth” under the Constitution.

Trump's executive order had argued that children of undocumented migrants and some temporary visitors should not automatically receive citizenship.

Following the ruling, Trump pledged to continue his campaign to end birthright citizenship through legislation, which would require approval by the US Congress.

The policy has been protected under the 14th Amendment since 1868 and reinforced by previous Supreme Court decisions.