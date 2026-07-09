Trump's unexpected Air Force One switch raises security questions amid Iran conflict

US President Donald Trump unexpectedly switched from a retrofitted Qatari aircraft to an older Air Force One during his journey home from a NATO summit in Turkiye, raising fresh questions about presidential security.

Trump arrived in Turkiye aboard the newly modified Boeing 747 gifted by Qatar but flew part of the return journey on one of the long-serving Air Force One aircraft.

Advertisement

Both planes made an unscheduled stop at RAF Mildenhall in the United Kingdom before the president boarded the newer aircraft for the final leg to Washington.

Speaking on social media, Trump said: “We just landed and met up with our new Air Force One, which was sent earlier to RAF Mildenhall, so we could show the wonderful Servicemembers, as per the entire Base’s request.”

He added that the stop “was on our way back to the States from Turkiye, with virtually no deviation of flightpath.”

The aircraft swap came as tensions between the United States and Iran escalated following renewed military strikes.

Asked whether security concerns influenced the decision, Trump denied it, saying: “I have a threat all the time. I’m No. 1 on their list.”

According to the Associated Press, the newer aircraft lacks some of the missile detection and countermeasure systems installed on the older presidential jets.

The White House insisted the aircraft has “high-level security protocols” and said every available measure is used to protect the president.