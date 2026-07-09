Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI agent believes main evidence on masked man could be in police hands

Spotlight on Nancy Guthrie's disappearance continues as captors continue to elude the authorities.



Understandably, the pressure on officials is seemingly high. Amid this, an ex-FBI agent floated a theory.

Advertisement

Her name is Jennifer Coffindaffer, and she often offers commentary about the missing case.

Taking to X, the former FBI agent compares two photos of the 'Porch Guy'.

In her view, one of the snaps of the 'Porch Guy' in the 84-year-old's CCTV footage was taken weeks before Nancy's disappearance.

Instead of February 1, Coffinadaffer believes, it is January 11.

To buttress her theory, she points to the presumed kidnapper's absence of a gun holster as well as a backpack in one of the photos.

According to her, the position of a nearby plant also differs between the two images.

Apart from casting doubt on the 'Porch Guy' photo timeline, Coffinadaffer says the alleged criminal carrying a bag in his right hand argues that he is right-handed.

Previously, sources had told ABC and NewsNation that one of the masked men's photos had been taken before Nancy's disappearance.

Meaning the 'Porch Guy' went to Savannah Guthrie's mom's Tucson home sometime before she went missing.

But the absence of dates or timestamps on the photos made it nearly impossible to confidently determine when each photo was taken.

As the case is fast approaching 180 days, Nancy is still missing, and no suspect has been arrested yet.