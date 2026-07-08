Robert Pattinson makes awkward confession ahead of The Odyssey

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson have worked together in at least three films, so when the latter says he did not recognize his co-star on The Odyssey's set, it seems like a stunning confession.



“I didn’t know that she was on the set the day that she was shooting,” the 40-year-old tells People about Christopher Nolan's forthcoming movie.

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For Pattison, completely failing to recognize his co-star is surreal.

“It’s so strange,” he confesses, adding, “We were so far away from each other, and I didn’t even recognise — I didn’t even say hi.”

Nonetheless, the Batman star raves about Zendaya, saying, “She’s the best. So fun, so fun to hang out with, such a great actress.”

Not stopping there, earlier this year, Pattinson described his fellow actor to GQ as "incredible in the drama as well and in all of them."

Of the three, the Hollywood megastars have released two films together, leaving only Dune: Part Three.

Interestingly, Pattinson joined the sci-fi franchise in the upcoming installment after jokingly asking Zendaya during The Drama filming, “Can I get in one of those Dune movies?”

The actress, in response, quipped, “I know a guy."

Ultimately, Pattinson bagged the role of Scytale.