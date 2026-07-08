The Sopranos creator’s unexpected next project idea leaves mafia series behind

David Chase, the creator of The Sopranos, arguably the greatest television series, has another idea for a show.



But this time it did not involve the mafia or criminals.

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Rather, it will be a story of American Italians moving back to their home country for a change.

At the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, Chase expanded on his idea, stating, "I'd like to do something about Italian Americans.”

He continued, “This happens a lot lately with Italian Americans who buy property in Italy.”

The Emmy-winning creator pointed to the growing trend of Americans buying properties in Italy at lower rates.“Because apparently Italy sells these houses for Lorraine Bracco [who played Dr Jennifer Melfi in ‘The Sopranos’] got one for nothing.”

Chaos in the US is leading Americans to relocate, said Chase.

“But they sell these houses in these abandoned towns, and a lot of … all kinds of Americans are buying these houses and moving there because things in our country are questionable.”

Thus, the project in the mind of the filmmaker is this: “I’d like to do a story about that, about four people, Italian Americans, going back to the old country, and what surprises they have in store for them.”

It is unclear when the film or a TV show on the topic will get a green light.