The Sopranos creator’s unexpected next project idea leaves mafia series behind
The Sopranos maker says he would really want to work on that idea
David Chase, the creator of The Sopranos, arguably the greatest television series, has another idea for a show.
But this time it did not involve the mafia or criminals.
Rather, it will be a story of American Italians moving back to their home country for a change.
At the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, Chase expanded on his idea, stating, "I'd like to do something about Italian Americans.”
He continued, “This happens a lot lately with Italian Americans who buy property in Italy.”
The Emmy-winning creator pointed to the growing trend of Americans buying properties in Italy at lower rates.“Because apparently Italy sells these houses for Lorraine Bracco [who played Dr Jennifer Melfi in ‘The Sopranos’] got one for nothing.”
Chaos in the US is leading Americans to relocate, said Chase.
“But they sell these houses in these abandoned towns, and a lot of … all kinds of Americans are buying these houses and moving there because things in our country are questionable.”
Thus, the project in the mind of the filmmaker is this: “I’d like to do a story about that, about four people, Italian Americans, going back to the old country, and what surprises they have in store for them.”
It is unclear when the film or a TV show on the topic will get a green light.
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