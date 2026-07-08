Drake goes wild after claiming biggest gambling win yet

Drake has never shied away from his ostensible fixation with online betting.



He often posts his betting attempts on his social media, and his latest won him a jackpot.

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In a post going viral on Instagram, Drake was seen leaping uncontrollably after he won what is said to be his biggest betting prize on the gambling platform Stake.

High on excitement, Drizzy blurted out the phrase “Oh my God" at least 70 times as he reportedly bagged over $30 million.

The viral catchphrase "Anita Max Wynn" ended the clip.

It is a reference to the 2023 clip in which the Grammy winner joked, "Anita Max Win" — a phrase usually associated with gambling that means "I need a max win."

The quote blasted on the internet, leading Drake to name his 2025 Australian tour after it.

Yet, the One Dance hitmaker’s partnership with Stake fuels controversy.

A man from Missouri last year sued Drake alongside streamer Adin Ross and Stake's parent company, Sweepstakes Limited, for allegedly promoting illegal online gambling and deceptive practices that targeted vulnerable users through influencer-driven advertising.

Similarly, streamer Pokimane blasted Drake for his close ties with Stake, stating, “When I heard Drake was involved with Stake, my heart broke, I'm gonna be honest."

“Because I’ve been a little Drake fangirl, you know, the Canadian blood running through my veins—and I still love his music. Now I don’t love him as much as a person," he said during the stream in 2024.