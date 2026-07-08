Jennifer Grey's mother passes away one week after cancer diagnosis: 'She was brave'

Jennifer Grey’s mother, Jo Wilder, has passed away a week after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

The Dirty Dancing star took to her Instagram on July 7 to announce the death of her mother.

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As per Jennifer, her mother breathed her last on July 4. She was 94.

"My mother, Jo Wilder, passed away on July 4th at 94 - by her own choosing, on her own terms, exactly as she lived,” the 66-year-old actress penned on Instagram.

She further wrote, "A week earlier, she learned she had lung cancer. True to who she was, she chose grace over fear, understanding that leaving this world with dignity is an honor, not a tragedy."

"She was gorgeous and talented - a promising young actress on the New York stage in her youth,” continued Jennifer. "She used to say she never fully answered that calling; she became a mother instead. If she’d chosen ambition over my brother and me, we never would have had the mother we had.

"Her passion found other outlets: she was a lifelong activist, fiercely attuned to right and wrong. And for years, many people discovered her extraordinary eye through Wilder Place, her store on Melrose,” she added.

Concluding her emotional tribute, Jennifer penned, "She was brave and deep. I love you, Mom. Thank you for showing me how to do it all, even this, with grace."