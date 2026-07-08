Paris Hilton breaks silence after school she was abused in shuts down

Paris Hilton has expressed her sentiments after the state of Utah revoked the license of a boarding school where she claims she was abused as a teenager.

The socialite has gone on record in the past to say the school "failed to provide applicable health and safety services for clients."

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This action, which took effect on Monday, cites multiple non-compliance issues against the Provo Canyon School's campus in Springville.

The wide-ranging citations include failing to increase staff-to-client ratios, engaging in unnecessary restraint and aggressive physical contact with a client, neglecting care, and not verifying employee information or submitting background checks for applicants in a timely manner.

State health officials imposed temporary restrictions on the school in May, saying staff did not seek immediate medical care for a student with serious injuries.

"For more than 50 years, children came forward with stories of abuse, neglect, and trauma," Hilton said in her statement.

she continued, "Today, the state confirmed what survivors have known all along: Provo Canyon School failed the children in its care.”

"I was one of those children. I know what it feels like to cry for help and believe no one is coming. Today, children still inside that facility know someone is finally coming to protect them,” the American singer further mentioned.

The hotel heiress spent almost a year at the school in the late 1990s and alleges staff members beat her, watched her shower, fed her unknown pills and locked her in solitary confinement without clothing.

Utah has long played a role in the troubled teen industry, with a network of private, for-profit residential centres for children with behavioural issues.