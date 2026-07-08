Chappell Roan shares heartbreaking experience led to release of hit 'Casual'

Chappell Roan has opened up about the past romantic situation that led to her hit song “Casual.”

The 28-year-old singer joined Rosalía on Monday during the final U.S. stop of the LUX Tour for her confessional segment, where she was asked if there was anything she needed to get off her chest.

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“I saw Lola Young’s confession, and it reminded me of something a little similar,” Chappell began, as per a clip shared by a fan on TikTok.

“I was writing with someone, and we kind of started to flirt with each other,” the ‘Good Luck, Babe’ hitmaker continued, revealing that they continued talking online for three months during the pandemic.

Then, Chappell confessed that she “really liked” this person and she went on a date with them in Los Angeles, but things soon went wrong.

“We kissed and I was floating. I was just so like, ‘Wow,’ and then I didn’t hear from them in four days,” she revealed. “I texted them and I said, ‘What’s going on?’ We had our date and I had so much fun and they said, ‘I met someone.’”

The ‘Hot To Go’ singer further shared, “They were writing with another artist, which is normal... But they said to this artist I was friends with that they knew they should be sad and care about me but they don’t and that they don’t know why I’m so upset because it was just casual.”

“That turned into a song... But I’ve never said this story because they write with artists that you know,” she added.

For those unversed, Roan released the hit track “Casual” in October 2022.