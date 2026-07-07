Kelly Osbourne reveals if she's ready to date again after Sid Wilson split
Kelly Osbourne called it quits with Sid Wilson in March after four years of dating
Kelly Osbourne is enjoying her single life following her split from Sid Wilson.
In a new interview with Closer magazine, the 41-year-old TV star said that she doesn’t want to date anyone, insisting that "all men are the same.”
"[Dating is] the last thing on my mind.” Kelly said. “I love being single.”
"I've got my baby. I'm ambivalent. All men are the same. It's rough,” she added.
For those unversed, Kelly called it quits with Sid in March 2026 after four years of dating. The exes share a 3-year-old son, Sidney.
Elsewhere in the interview, Kelly admitted that her boy is her priority.
"He's so gorgeous. I'm very blessed. I would love to have more kids. He definitely has got the It factor. There is something very magical about him,” she told the outlet.
Revealing the shocking reason behind their split, an insider recently said that the couple had been on the rocks for a while.
"Kelly and Sid had been facing challenges in their relationship for some time,” the source said.
"They tried to make it work, particularly for the sake of their child, but ultimately, they decided that separating was the best thing to do," a tipster claimed.
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