Taylor Swift's wedding designer breaks silence on creating her 'emotional' bridal look

Taylor Swift's wedding designer has broken the silence and unveiled the "emotional" process of creating a dress for the super pop star's big day.

Following the Life of a Showgirl artist and Travis Kelce's wedding on July 3 at Madison Square Garden, her publicist revealed in a statement that the Opalite singer walked down the aisle in a wedding dress designed by Jonathan Anderson, creative director of Dior.

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Now, Jonathan Anderson spoke out about making Taylor's special look and poured his heart out about how he found “joy” in the process and how the collaboration drew him and Taylor closer.

"It was a joy to work with her. We became very good friends," he told WWD.

"It’s an emotional thing doing someone’s wedding," Jonathan added.

In a press release on Friday, it was revealed that Travis also opted for Dior on his big day.

The statement read, "The bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture. They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom.

"This is the designer’s first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity."

It is pertinent to mention that no official pictures of the nuptials or the venue have been shared nor have the newly married couple posted any insights on their social accounts.

Moreover, privacy was Taylor and Travis' top priority for their wedding, as guests were required to sign a non-disclosure agreement and at the entrance of MSG, guests were reportedly scanned for any hidden camera or Meta glasses to prevent any leaked video of the event.