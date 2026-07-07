Katie Price reveals why Lee Andrew is unlike her exes: 'I want Lee'

Katie Price has declared that her relationship with her fourth husband, Lee Andrew, is the "healthiest" she's ever been in.

During a recent chat on Josh Smith's Great Chat Show podcast, the glamour model, who tied the knot with the Dubai-based businessman earlier this year, insisted that Lee has his own money and doesn't depend on her for finances.

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Katie said on the podcast, "I know you're not going to think it, but the one I'm in now is the healthiest relationship I've been in. I don't need Lee, I want Lee, and there's a massive difference.

"He's got his own thing going on, he's very intelligent, and he's older, whereas I've always gone for younger."

She further added of her husband, who was recently released from prison in an alleged fraud case, "I'm comfy, he's not in and out of my pockets. I'm just used to men who end up being like a puppy dog, no conversation, no get up and go, no drive, and in the end they become my sixth child."

"Lee's not like that. He sees me as me, not a product, and he doesn't take any s***, and I love that," Katie gushed.

It is pertinent to mention that Katie was previously married to popstar Peter Andre from 2005 to 2009, she then tied the knot with MMA fighter Alex Ried and remained married for almost one year and before marrying Lee, she was married to construction worker Kieran Hayler for nine years (2013 to 2021).

Elsewhere in the interview, Katie revealed her approach to dating has changed after she took therapy.

She revealed, "Two years ago I did relationship therapy, learning about red flags and healthy relationships because I've always been in toxic, controlling, jealousy, coercive mental abuse, physical abuse, relationships."

"All of them have been like that. So I did relationship therapy and I always needed a man. Nowadays I don't need a man. If I want a man, it's because I want them, not because I need them," Katie added.