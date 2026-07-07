Will Taylor Swift release a wedding documentary? New report reveals truth
Sources reported that there were professional cameras spotted at the couple's wedding at the MSG
Following the fans' speculations that Taylor Swift will release a documentary film for her and Travis Kelce's wedding, just the way she previously released films for her music, including the Eras Tour one.
And it was also reported that crew with professional cameras were seen recording inside and outside of Madison Square Garden, but a source told People that the rumors are not true and the Life of a Showgirl and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's wedding ceremony won't make it to the big screen.
The outlet reported that the newlyweds have no plans of dropping a film about their big day.
Taylor and Travis said "I do" on July 3 in a magical ceremony held at the sports arena in New York City.
The event was highly guarded by security and even guests reportedly signed non-disclosure agreements.
TMZ reported earlier that the guests were scanned for Meta smart glasses and any other devices that could secretly record the event.
Even workers of the New York Police Department working at the venue were asked to surrender their phones.
Around 1,000 guests attended the star-studded celebration.
A publicist confirmed the wedding in a statement and spilled some details about Taylor and Travis's wedding looks.
“The bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture. They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom. This is the designer’s first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity. Their shoes were custom made by Christian Louboutin and the bride wore Cartier jewelry,” read a statement.
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