Tom Holland reveals why Christopher Nolan was hesitant to cast Zendaya in 'The Odyssey'

Tom Holland has finally unveiled why Christopher Nolan was hesitant to cast Zendaya in The Odyssey.

In a new interview with Access Hollywood, the 30-year-old actor revealed that Nolan came to him first to ask if he would mind him casting Zendaya as the goddess Athena in the epic fantasy action film.

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“At my meeting with Chris, he asked me a question. He said, “Do you mind if I ask you a question and please don’t be offended by my asking?” And I thought he was going to ask me like, “Can we put like lift in your shoes or something make you taller?” said Tom.

“I didn’t know what he was going to say. And he went, “Would you be offended if I asked you to play Athena? I was like, “Why would I be offended?” continued the Spider-Man star.

Tom added, “Yeah, I just said, ‘Oh, I would be honoured. That’s amazing. I’m sure she would love to.’ And then I asked, ‘Do you want me to tell her?’ And he said, ‘Yeah.’ And then I went home and she asked me about the meeting and I just said to her, ‘You should read the script again.’”

For those unversed, Christopher's new film, The Odyssey, is set to release in cinemas on July 17, 2026.

Alongside Tom and Zendaya, the film's other cast members include Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Himesh Patel, Samantha Morton, Elliot Page, Mia Goth, and Bill Irwin.