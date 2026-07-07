Katie Price says she 'hates' the way she looks

Katie Price, who has undergone almost 50 cosmetic procedures to modify how she looks, admitted she "hates" to look at herself in the mirror.

The TV personality opened up about her body dysmorphia during an appearance on Josh Smith's Great Chat Show.

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She told the host, "I definitely think I've got body dysmorphia. I hate what I see."

"I don't have mirrors in my house, I've got one mirror, just one.

The glamour model further noted, "I definitely think I've got body dysmorphia now, and I was in denial before.

"If anyone says I was stunning, I don't think I've ever been stunning, I still don't like what I look like, I hate it."

She added, "It's really weird, especially seeing all the stuff I've achieved. I know it's not normal, I know it's not normal, but I just hate the way I look. Sad, isn't it?"

For those unversed, Katie, who is currently married to Dubai-based businessman Andrew Lee, had around 17 breast surgeries, a rhinoplasty, eyelid and brow lifts, multiple facelifts and other cosmetic procedures.

Elsewhere during the interview, Katie insisted that her marriage to Lee is the "healthiest" relationship she's ever been in because he earns his own money and does not depend on her money.

It is pertinent to mention that Katie's new documentary, "Nothing to Hide," is all set to release, which tells the story of her tumultuous life and romantic relationships.