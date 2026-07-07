Katie Price says she 'hates' the way she looks
The glamour model made the heartbreaking confession in a recent interview
Katie Price, who has undergone almost 50 cosmetic procedures to modify how she looks, admitted she "hates" to look at herself in the mirror.
The TV personality opened up about her body dysmorphia during an appearance on Josh Smith's Great Chat Show.
She told the host, "I definitely think I've got body dysmorphia. I hate what I see."
"I don't have mirrors in my house, I've got one mirror, just one.
The glamour model further noted, "I definitely think I've got body dysmorphia now, and I was in denial before.
"If anyone says I was stunning, I don't think I've ever been stunning, I still don't like what I look like, I hate it."
She added, "It's really weird, especially seeing all the stuff I've achieved. I know it's not normal, I know it's not normal, but I just hate the way I look. Sad, isn't it?"
For those unversed, Katie, who is currently married to Dubai-based businessman Andrew Lee, had around 17 breast surgeries, a rhinoplasty, eyelid and brow lifts, multiple facelifts and other cosmetic procedures.
Elsewhere during the interview, Katie insisted that her marriage to Lee is the "healthiest" relationship she's ever been in because he earns his own money and does not depend on her money.
It is pertinent to mention that Katie's new documentary, "Nothing to Hide," is all set to release, which tells the story of her tumultuous life and romantic relationships.
-
Harry Styles' wedding plans take unexpected turn
-
Kim Kardashian faces cold shoulder from Formula 1 inner circle
-
Kelly Osbourne reveals if she's ready to date again after Sid Wilson split
-
Taylor Swift making 'baby plans' with Travis Kelce after lavish wedding
-
Taylor Swift's wedding designer breaks silence on creating her 'emotional' bridal look
-
Tom Holland reveals why Christopher Nolan was hesitant to cast Zendaya in 'The Odyssey'
-
Katie Price reveals why Lee Andrew is unlike her exes: 'I want Lee'
-
Penélope Cruz shares rare insights into Javier Bardem marriage
-
George Clooney reacts to lifetime achievement honour with hilarious age confession
-
Will Taylor Swift release a wedding documentary? New report reveals truth
-
New 'whimsical' details emerge from Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding: 'The whole evening felt very guest-centric'
-
Alex Rodriguez's mystery love interest's identity revealed