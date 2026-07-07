Penélope Cruz shares rare insights into Javier Bardem marriage
Penélope Cruz tied the knot with Javier Bardem in July 2010
Penélope Cruz has shared rare insights into her marriage with Javier Bardem.
In a new interview with People magazine, the 52-year-old actress said that she is “still learning” in her relationship with Javier after decades together.
“I feel like I'm still learning [in my relationship], you know?' Penélope said. “And I am with somebody that I've known for 33 years.”
“I really know that person, but it's like, is there a day where you really get to know yourself? No. So the same with your partner,” added the 'Vanilla Sky' actress.
For those unversed, Penelope first met Javier on the set of 1992’s Spanish dark comedy, Jamón Jamón.
The two crossed paths after they reunited for the 2008 film, Vicky Cristina Barcelona.
“I don't know if we were shy or trying to be too professional. Anyway, it got to the very last day of filming and nothing had happened. So I thought, ‘F--k! We better get drunk!' Luckily a friend of ours threw a wrap party and, well, the rest is history. Thank God!” Javier told GQ at that time.
Penélope and Javier tied the knot in July 2010. The pair has two kids - son Leo Encinas Cruz and daughter Luna Encinas Cruz.
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