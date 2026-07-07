Taylor Swift making 'baby plans' with Travis Kelce after lavish wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who officially exchanged vows over the weekend, are reportedly looking ahead to their next milestone as a couple.

On Monday, an insider spilled to The Mirror that the pop sensation really wants to start a family with the NFL player.

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"Taylor really wants a family, she’s a family girl,” the source said, “She’s got everything she could wish for – such wealth and success and she’s loved worldwide – but both Taylor and Travis would love a family.”

The confidant further said, “She wants a mini Taylor and he wants a mini Travis, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if they start a family soon.”

“He’s always wanted a little boy to follow in his footsteps. She’s been very excited about the wedding. She’s been waiting for Mr Right and had to go through many heartaches and public splits. She really wants this,” the insider added.

The 'Bad Blood' singer—who has been in relationships with Joe Alwyn, Harry Styles, Joe Jonas, and Matty Healy—has always dreamed of a 'happy ending' to her story.

“I want a bunch of [children] running around, minimum four,” Taylor said pre-Travis.

“I want to wait a while, but the idea of pouring everything you are into another person when you become a parent has always been amazing to me,” she added.