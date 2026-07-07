Kim Kardashian faces cold shoulder from Formula 1 inner circle

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's romance has reportedly hit trouble.

Insiders have revealed that not everyone in the paddock is thrilled about the reality TV star's growing presence. Noting that Kim is struggling to fit in with the tight-knit community of Formula 1 wives and girlfriends, commonly known as WAGs.

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A source told Radar Online, "This is a crucial period for Lewis' career. He's doing pretty well right now."

Adding, "He's proud to have Kim cheering him on, but she's not mixing well with the other WAGs [wives and girlfriends]. They find her snooty and fake, plus there's a lot of talk that his head's elsewhere when she's around, and it's a worrisome distraction."

This comes after Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have been spotted spending time together several times earlier this year. The F1 racer also joined the SKIMS founder and her children during a spring break trip to Tokyo.

Despite the criticism, Lewis has remained firmly supportive of Kim. "He's brushing it off, saying people are just acting jealous, and anyone who wants to question his private life has no place in his entourage."

"He's also telling Kim that she's his good luck charm and she's welcome to bring more of her family along next time," the source shared.

"The guy is so smitten. He'd walk through fire for Kim right now, and anyone who wants to pour water on their happiness can go to hell as far as he's concerned. And Kim's loving this new environment – even if people are out to get her," they added.