Alex Rodriguez's mystery love interest's identity revealed

Shocking new details have emerged regarding Alex Rodriguez's new romance with fitness coach Meghan Hayden.

For those unversed, the pair was spotted sharing a smooch at Michael Rubin’s star-studded white party last week.

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One source tells Page Six, “They are dating. It’s new. She’s a really nice person from a great family.”

Alex and Meghan were also seen getting cozy at Bounce Beach in Montauk over the holiday weekend.

“They came with a crew of people and definitely looked coupled up,” a tipster says. “There were other girls trying to talk and flirt with him, but the friends at the table nicely redirected them.”

For those unversed, Alex was previously in a relationship with Jaclyn Cordeiro. The retired MLB legend parted ways with Jaclyn in May after three years of dating.

“Alex and I are currently taking some time apart but there continues to be mutual love, care, and deep respect between us and for our families," Jaclyn told TMZ in May.

"We remain supportive of one another, and there is absolutely no animosity, drama, or negative story here,” she added.

Who is Meghan Hayden:

Meghan is a private fitness trainer, as per her website, “Take Off With Meg.”

“When Meghan isn’t training clients, she’s most likely biking to her next session or modeling on set with household brands like Under Armour & Athleta,” her bio reads.