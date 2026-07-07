New 'whimsical' details emerge from Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding: 'The whole evening felt very guest-centric'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding ceremony was full of magic, as the athlete's mom, Donna Kelce, revealed.

A source recently told People that the pop star and the NFL were “beaming” all evening during their nuptials at Madison Square Garden in New York.

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“A huge smile never left either of their faces,” the insider shared.

At the sports arena, the source added that a “whimsical” secret garden theme was designed along with a “fun” ambience including “so many games,” and other exciting activities were also featured to keep the guests engaged at the three-day event.

“The whole evening felt very guest-centric,” the source continued. “There was always something to do, see or play. There was never a dull moment.”

Especially for the July 3 nuptials, the sports arena was transformed into an ethereal garden.

The source shared, “It was so whimsical inside.

“After you walked through the peach area [upon entering], everything was transformed into a rose garden.”

Following Taylor and Travis' emotional "20-minute" vow ceremony and dinner, the insider added, there were musical performances and the event “turned into a whole party.”

The venue turned into "a forest” with lush greens like trees, ferns and several kinds of flora were also added.

It was previously revealed that “after the ceremony, Taylor’s mom [Andrea] invited everyone into the reception room where a stage was set up" where Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks delighted guests with their performances.

Taylor's representative revealed in a statement that the pop star and Travis have officially tied the knot; however, no official photos of the ceremony have been revealed by the newlywed couple.