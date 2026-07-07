Brad Pitt goes Instagram official with girlfriend Ines de Ramon with loved-up wedding photos

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's romance has officially made it to Instagram as they chose one of the grand nights to make the move.

The F1 actor's model girlfriend, who has been dating Brad since 2022, took to her social media on July 6 and posted several snaps of her and Brad to her Stories from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden.

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The pictures were originally uploaded by the couple’s hairstylist Laurie Zanoletti, who gushed in the caption, "My favorite lovers @inesdrmn & Brad Pitt for an incredible moment in nyc."

Brad and Ines opted to match in black dresses for the pop star and the NFL star's grand wedding in New York City.

In the picture, the 62-year-old Oscar-winning actor, who sported a classic tuxedo, wrapped his arm around Ines's waist as the model donned a black sheer dress with its shoulder strap dropped on her arm.

Ines reposted these images to handle, and set the picture to Taylor's hit song, Lover and attached a red heart emoji.

While the couple has been romantically linked for almost four years, they chose to keep their romance away from the spotlight at the beginning.

However, in recent months, Brad and Ines have started to make more public appearances together as they showed off PDA at the French Open on June 6.

Brad previously addressed the speculation of making calculated steps while he dated Ines.

He told GQ back in a May 2025 interview, "Oh my God, how exhausting would that be? If you’re living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve.”

“My personal life is always in the news. It’s been in the news for 30 years, bro. Or some version of my personal life, let’s put it that way. It’s been an annoyance I’ve had to always deal with in different degrees, large and small, as I do the things I really want to do," he added at the time.

It is pertinent to mention that Brad Pitt finalized his divorce from ex wife Angelina Jolie in December 2024 after a bitter custody battle following their separation in 2016.