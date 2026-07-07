George Clooney reacts to lifetime achievement honour with hilarious age confession

George Clooney could not hold himself back from making a joke about his age ahead of his 2026 Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement honor.

It was announced on Monday, July 6, that the 65-year-old actor-director will be honored with the prestigious title at the 83rd Venice Film Festival, scheduled to take place from September 2 to September 12 in Italy.

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George said in a press release the same day, "I've had so many extraordinary moments in Venice."

He expressed his gratitude for the honor, noting, "This festival is without question my favorite and to be given the Golden Lion is a tremendous honor."

"It also probably means I'm old," he joked, adding, "But I'll take it."

Venice Biennale, which oversees the annual event, gushed over George in a statement praising his remarkable four decades in the industry as an actor, producer and director.

The statement read, “A perfect combination of the star glamour of days gone by, remarkable professionalism, and modern sensitivity, the actor has crossed genres with rare versatility: war movies with ‘Three Kings’ and ‘Syriana’; thrillers with ‘Michael Clayton’; sophisticated comedies with ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ and ‘O Brother Where Art Thou?’; science fiction with ‘Gravity’ and ‘Solaris’ and and bittersweet comedies with ‘The Descendants,’ ‘Up In the Air,’ and ‘Jay Kelly.'"

“In each one of these movies, he calibrated his register while remaining true to himself: ironic and melancholy, fascinating and reflective, brilliant and capable of unexpected depth," it continued.

Venice chief Alberto Barbera also gushed over George, saying, "In his triple capacity as actor, director, and producer, George Clooney is a complete and charismatic artist, impassioned and original, who has transformed a deep vocation into one of the most luminous career trajectories of contemporary film."