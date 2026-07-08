Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'transformed' MSG Arena with warmth, giggles: Insider
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding attendee is spilling the beans on the aura of the hall
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce intimate wedding details are spily by an attendee.
The couple, both 36, who tied the knot at MSG Arena last week, made guests feel warm and appreciated.
“Taylor and Travis looked completely relaxed, even with everything going on,” one guest told Page Six.
“You’d catch them leaning in to whisper to each other and laughing before going back to their guests.”
The source added: “They made a point of circulating and it seemed like they genuinely wanted every guest to feel appreciated and welcome.”
“The space was completely transformed and guests almost forgot they were inside an arena,” the insider said.
“Nobody seemed bothered by giving up their phones because everyone understood why,” the source continued. “It actually made people more present throughout the evening.”
“The room went completely silent during the vows and guests were hanging onto every word,” the insider said.
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