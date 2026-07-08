Oasis announce live return to stage in UK

Oasis will reportedly be back on stage in the UK next year which would include a 12-date residency at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

They are also set to play a record-breaking run of six concerts at Knebworth, according to the Sun newspaper, which has reported that the schedule is booked.

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An insider also shared with the outlet that the Etihad Stadium run will begin in June, and the Knebworth shows will take place over three weeks in September.

The Etihad is the home of Manchester City, the football team Noel and Liam Gallagher support.

This comes after the Gallagher brothers, Noel and Liam, put their long-running feud behind them to make their comeback and execute their 41-date Oasis Live '25 tour last year.

The band had split up in 2009 and went on a hiatus for almost 16 years.

Oasis has performed two shows at Knebworth previously, in 1996, to 250,000 fans. The shows broke records as 2.6 million people applied for tickets, marking the greatest demand for tickets in British music history. They then broke that record with Oasis Live '25.

There is speculation that there will also be shows outside England, including in Rome and Celtic Park in Glasgow.

Meanwhile, during England's run in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Oasis' track Wonderwall has emerged as the unofficial anthem for players and fans. Noel Gallagher, an Ireland fan, has given his blessing, stating that the track "belongs to the people."