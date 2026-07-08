Real reason Taylor Swift chose Adam Sandler to marry her and Travis Kelce revealed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce chose Adam Sandler to play one of the most meaningful roles at their wedding.

Sandler wasn't just another celebrity guest at the couple's wedding as he accepted their request to officiate their wedding on July 3rd.

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An insider has revealed to People Magazine that Sandler "said yes right away" to officiate Swift and Kelce's wedding at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

"He was incredibly honored to be part of such a special day," the source stated. Adding that the actor and comedian was a "perfect person" to officiate the wedding as he's been happily married for 23 years to his wife Jackie.

Furthermore, sources also shared about Sandler's role that he "wasn’t trying to find the perfect words or make it this big production."

"He just wanted to speak from the heart and pass along a little wisdom that he’s gained from his own happy marriage," they added.

It is pertinent to mention that Andy Reid, Kansan City Chiefs head coach shared some insights into Adam Sandler's remarks from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.

Following the star-studded ceremony, Reid, who was in attendance shared that the comedian did "a great job."

"Adam Sandler did the ceremony there, so he mentioned, ‘Kiss her every chance you have.’ So I think that, in its own simple way, that’s a pretty good message," Reid told KSL News.

Adding, "Kiss her before bed, kiss her before you go to work, all those things. It’s hard to argue when you’re kissing somebody."

The coach also shared that Sandler mentioned that "if maybe you did have a small argument, to finish it with a kiss and make sure that you work it out," noting that these were simple but wise words.