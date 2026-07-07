Sandra Bullock makes heartfelt confession about Nicole Kidman

Sandra Bullock paid a heartfelt tribute to her Practical Magic costar Nicole Kidman.

Ahead of the beloved 1998 film's first-ever 4K UHD release, Bullock reflected on Kidman's unforgettable portrayal of Gillian Owens.

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According to People Magazine, Bullock shared just how closely the Babygirl actress resembles her fan-favourite character. "Gillian is really brave. I always wish I could be more like that in life. She knows what she is. She embraces what she is, and she fully leans into it."

"I don’t want to reject who I am and what I am, and I love being who I am.’ Gillian has her own barriers and walls, which is, ‘Well, I’m just gonna have fun, and I know I’ll never be able to experience love or have love, but that’s okay," Kidman added.

Adding of Gillian, Bullock added, "She’s playing a character, but you are seeing a lot of who Nicole really is."

"She’s free and wild and adventurous and is always doing something amazing."

Furthermore, the producer Denise Di Novi also shared her observations about Sandra Bullock's character, Sally. "Sally is very different in that she has always yearned for that deep, true soulmate love, and she found it, but she lost the man that she fell in love with and people really related to her."

"Gillian celebrates magic. She feels that it’s a gift and a blessing, and she respects it and has fun with it and is so connected to the spells and herbs. And Sally sees magic as being the reason that her heart has been broken. She’s been shunned by the people in the town and excluded. Magic is not a part of her life," Di Novi added.

Di Novi also praised Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock's relationship. "They have that relationship naturally on set. They’re so unique and yet, so close, and so intertwined."

Practical Magic on 4K UHD will release on August 25.