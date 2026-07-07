Lauren Bennett’s father issues statement, shares details on cause of death

British singer Lauren Bennett has died aged 36, said a statement shared by her former musical group G.R.L. on its Instagram account on Monday.

"It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Lauren," the statement said. "Our hearts are broken, and we cannot begin to express how much she meant to us."

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The statement did not reveal a cause of death. Coroner records say the singer died in Meopham, Kent, on 29 May. An inquest is scheduled to take place in October.

The “Party Rock Anthem” singer’s death at a young age sparked speculation on social media about the cause of her death.

In a bid to dismiss the rumors, a statement on behalf of her father, Richard Bennett, , was shared on social media by Robin Antin, her former manager and the founder of The Pussycat Dolls.

The G.R.L group Lauren Bennett joined in 2014 alongside singers Paula Van Oppen, Natasha Slayton, Simone Battle, and Emmalyn Estrada was created as a reboot of US girl group The Pussycat Dolls.

Lauren’s father shared some details publicly to put to rest speculation surrounding the circumstances.

Below is the full statement:

THE LOSS OF OUR ANGEL LAUREN BENNETT HAS SHATTERED OUR HEARTS;

Please read this beautiful, heartbreaking letter from LAUREN’S FATHER Richard Bennett

It is with a broken heart that I share the loss of my beautiful and talented daughter, Lauren Bennett, the love of my life and my pride and joy.

Lauren was an incredible person and artist: creative, talented, funny, and as humble as she was beautiful. She was deeply loved by all who knew her and made a lasting impact on countless lives through her music, her kindness, and the way she made people feel.

From an early age, it was clear that Lauren had a very special gift. She began performing professionally at just 12 years old, and watching her grow into the artist she became was one of the greatest joys of my life. Her achievements in the music industry were beyond our wildest dreams and continue to make me so proud.

Months before her death, Lauren experienced a severe reaction to a prescribed medication. As a family, we all rallied around her and did everything we could to support her. We have no suspicions regarding the circumstances of her death, only deep disappointment that, for five months, medical professionals and NHS services failed to treat her appropriately during her time of greatest need.

Lauren was deeply loved and will be missed every day for the rest of our lives. I hope she will be remembered for her remarkable achievements, her beautiful music, and the incredible person she was. Her legacy lives on through her daughter, her family, and through the music she leaves behind.

As we navigate this unimaginable loss, we kindly ask for privacy and respect as our family grieves. We are deeply grateful for the love, support, and kindness shown by friends, fans, and everyone else who has reached during this incredibly difficult time.

Richard Bennett.”



