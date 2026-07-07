Harry Styles' wedding plans take unexpected turn
Inside Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz wedding plans
Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz are said to be all set to tie the knot!
Insiders have revealed to the Radar Online that the couple is planning an intimate winter wedding in the UK. However, their big day will not include Styles' former One Direction bandmates.
A source said, "Harry doesn't want a One Direction reunion stealing attention from his wedding."
"This day is about him and Zoë, not nostalgia," they added.
Notably, One Direction member Niall Horan confirmed he won't be attending the wedding on New Zealand radio show. He said he had weddings on his calendar but clarified, "I am not going," when asked if one involved a former bandmate.
But, the outlet confirmed "There's no feud."
"But they're simply not close anymore. The friendship faded as their lives moved in different directions," they added, suggesting that it is unlikely that Zayn Malik or Louis Tomlinson will be attending either.
It is pertinent to mention that neither Harry Styles nor Zoe Kravitz has publicly confirmed the engagement or wedding bells. "He and Zoë value privacy, authenticity and real connections over spectacle."
"This isn't a pop-culture moment. It's a wedding. Harry wants the people who are part of his life today to be there, not the people who remind everyone of who he used to be," the source said.
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