Prince William, Prince Harry share closes encounter in year
Prince Harry and Prince William just 12 miles apart
Prince William and Prince Harry came pretty close to crossing paths in London.
On Tuesday, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex carried out separate public engagements just 12 miles apart.
Harry attended the 14th Invictus Games Foundation Conversation at Chatham House during his latest visit to the UK, meanwhile William visited the London Welsh School in Hanwell to help students send their best wishes to Team Wales ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
Despite their close proximity, the royal brothers reportedly did not meet. Harry and William's relationship has remained strained since the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle stepped back from royal roles in 2020 and relocated to California.
It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry's appearance came on the same day he suffered a legal setback in his case against Associated Newspapers Limited after a judge dismissed claims brought by him and several others over alleged unlawful information gathering.
Yet, the youngest son of King Charles appeared upbeat as he greeted attendees at the Invictus Games.
-
King Charles ‘problem’ as he ‘rubs salt’ on Prince Harry wound
-
Prince William open ‘contempt’ for Prince Harry laid bare
-
King Charles upsets public for ‘slamming door’ on Prince Harry face
-
Prince Harry ‘headache’ as ‘delicate issues’ ruin King Charles relationship
-
Buckingham Palace battens down the hatches: ‘Anything to do with Prince Harry needs witnesses’
-
Prince Harry hurt, accuses court of going extra lengths to save UK tabloid: ‘Whitewash’
-
With no state-funded security, Prince Harry’s team ensures safe exit via Met Police support
-
Prince William kicks back at Welsh school with tiny tots: Watch