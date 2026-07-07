Prince William, Prince Harry share closes encounter in year

Prince William and Prince Harry came pretty close to crossing paths in London.

On Tuesday, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex carried out separate public engagements just 12 miles apart.

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Harry attended the 14th Invictus Games Foundation Conversation at Chatham House during his latest visit to the UK, meanwhile William visited the London Welsh School in Hanwell to help students send their best wishes to Team Wales ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Despite their close proximity, the royal brothers reportedly did not meet. Harry and William's relationship has remained strained since the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle stepped back from royal roles in 2020 and relocated to California.

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry's appearance came on the same day he suffered a legal setback in his case against Associated Newspapers Limited after a judge dismissed claims brought by him and several others over alleged unlawful information gathering.

Yet, the youngest son of King Charles appeared upbeat as he greeted attendees at the Invictus Games.